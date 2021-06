Éthiopie : Addis-Abeba rejette les alertes de l’ONU sur la famine dans le Tigré

Hundreds of you have written to me urging #UNSC action on #Tigray.

Those in power can end the suffering.

Otherwise, this will become a man-made famine.

When I meet Council colleagues today, I will strongly urge them to back your calls for a ceasefire & lifesaving food aid. pic.twitter.com/WJepWJHp5w

— Ambassador Barbara Woodward (@BWoodward_UN) June 15, 2021